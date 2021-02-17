Senate Democrats

Sen. Rick Scott: Senate Democrats are Siding With Teachers Unions Over CDC Data on Reopening Schools

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Feb 17, 2021 12:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

The debate over reopening schools for in-person learning is well underway, and the data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) demonstrates that children can return to school safely, even before teachers are fully vaccinated. President Biden’s own CDC director confirmed this, but the administration and Democratic lawmakers have thus far prioritized teachers’ unions over children. 

The teachers’ unions argue that returning to school for in-person instruction is not safe until educators are fully vaccinated, despite what the CDC indicates. Democrats campaigned on getting the pandemic under control and “following the science,” but are now ignoring the data. 

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) took note of Senate Democrats’ avoidance of clear data, after promising to “follow the science” during the Biden administration.

Chairman Rick Scott (R-FL) criticized his Democratic colleagues for refusing to “take a stand against the union bosses.” 

“So much for ‘following the science.’ Classrooms are among the safest places in the country for children and teachers and the consequences of keeping children away from in-person learning are incalculable. In the face of overwhelming evidence, Senate Democrats refuse to take a stand against the union bosses and support reopening our schools,” he said on Wednesday. “They’ve gone completely mute. The question every American should be asking is, ‘why does our Senator fight for teachers unions instead of our kids?’”

Aside from the CDC-backed conclusion, over $80 billion has been appropriated to give schools resources to implement COVID protocols to ensure safety. 

Most Popular