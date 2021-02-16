Cory Gardner Leads PAC Aimed at 'Early Money' For GOP Candidates as an Answer to Left-Wing Groups

After Democrats swept majorities in both chambers of Congress in November and January, while also winning the White House, Republicans look to rebuild in hopes of taking back majorities in the 2022 midterm elections.

Led by former Colorado GOP Senator Cory Gardner, a group of Republican operatives launched a new political action committee (PAC) aimed at giving GOP candidates substantial resources early on in campaigns. The newly-launched National Victory Action Fund (NVAF) is laser-focused on “early money” for viable candidates, as an answer to left-wing interest groups that bankroll Democrats.

Gardner pointed to his own election last November, during which Democrats were able to “saturate the airwaves” with television ads to influence public opinion, thanks to early money from outside groups. NVAF hopes to bolster small-dollar donations through a grassroots message aimed at the Biden administration’s agenda.

“We speak honestly about what Biden, Pelosi, and Schumer will do now that they have complete control of Washington,” Gardner said of the group’s message to small-dollar donors. “The grassroots is ready to fight against higher taxes, Medicare for All, and the Green New Deal. It’s that energy that will allow us to take back the House and Senate in 2022.”

The newly-formed group was also a player in Georgia’s runoff elections in January, which Republicans ultimately came up short in; NVAF raised upwards of $11 million in support of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, via 100,00 donors whose average contribution was $22.52. Gardner said that the GOP’s losses in Georgia illustrates that Republican candidates are being outspent, while Democrats also see more success with voter engagement and turnout.

“Georgia showed how crucial it is that grassroots conservatives are engaged and mobilized. You can’t flip a switch a few weeks before Election Day and expect that to happen. Our campaigns are continuing to be outspent and Democrats are finding more creative ways of getting their voters to the polls.”

Learn more about NVAF’s effort to give Republicans back majorities in the House and Senate below: