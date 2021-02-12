Elise Stefanik Calls on Biden to Investigate Cuomo After Bombshell Revelation on COVID Nursing Home Deaths

More damning information about New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s (D) despicable coronavirus policies is now public knowledge, after an aide to the governor reportedly admitted that the administration covered up real data related to nursing home deaths. The New York Post reported that Cuomo’s top aide apologized privately to other Democratic lawmakers for purposely withholding New York’s data on nursing home deaths, out of fear that federal prosecutors in the Trump administration would use the numbers against Cuomo’s administration.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY), a harsh critic of Cuomo, called for the governor and his senior team to be “prosecuted immediately.”

"Governor Cuomo, the secretary to the governor, and his senior team must be prosecuted immediately – both by the attorney general of New York state and the U.S. Department of Justice," Stefanik said in a release. "This bombshell admission of a cover-up and the remarks by the secretary to the governor indicating intent to obstruct any federal investigation is a stunning and criminal abuse of power.”

The New York congresswoman called for an investigation into Cuomo’s nursing home policy over the summer, after it was revealed that the governor forced COVID-positive patients to occupy nursing homes. After the news of the clear cover-up of crucial data, Stefanik called on President Biden to ensure that an independent investigation by the Department of Justice is launched into Cuomo’s conduct.

"It is the responsibility of the president to ensure the independence of the Department of Justice," Stefanik continued. "After the self-implicating admission by Gov. Cuomo and his staff, it is clear to every American that this investigation must go forward."

Thousands of nursing home patients lost their lives at the hands of New York’s heinous COVID policies, but Cuomo maintains that the location of a mass influx in deaths is irrelevant.