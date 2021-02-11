House Republican Conference

House Republicans Rebuke Biden Administration's Immigration Action

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Feb 11, 2021 1:20 PM
Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

House Republicans are rebuking President Biden’s recent executive action related to border security and immigration, citing a growing border crisis. Republicans on the House Homeland Security committee accuse the president of “putting politics ahead of national security,” as he rolls back restrictions aimed at curbing illegal immigration.

“...your recent sweeping border security and immigration enforcement policy rollbacks are causing a new crisis at our southwest border, undercutting the rule of law, and damaging the integrity of our territorial borders. Simply put: Republican members of the committee believe these actions are putting politics ahead of national security at a time when the American people are demanding better,” the GOP lawmakers write.

The Biden administration is also halting COVID restrictions and protocols, as the Republican House members point out:

“We were troubled to learn that since your administration entered office, more than 1,500 migrants have been released into border communities without knowledge of whether any had COVID-19,” they continued, noting that the new policy mirroring "catch and release" has caused confusion.

Biden’s immigration action is just one line-item in his growing stack of executive orders signed during his first days in office.

Most Popular