Claudia Tenney's Win Adds Another Electoral Victory for House Republicans

New York’s congressional race for the 22nd district finally ended on Monday, after months of partisan battles over voter discrepancies. Anthony Brindisi conceded to Congresswoman-elect Claudia Tenney after the New York Board of Elections certified the results.

Brindisi unseated Tenney originally in 2018 in what was a “blue wave” congressional year. Though he conceded, Brindisi still insisted that the election was stained by “errors, inconsistencies and systematic violations of state and federal election laws.”

Today, I congratulated Claudia Tenney on a hard-fought race. It has been the honor of a lifetime serving this community. Read my full statement below: pic.twitter.com/9bdPRF6QsL — Anthony Brindisi (@ABrindisiNY) February 8, 2021

Tenney ultimately upset Brindisi by 109 votes.

New York's board of elections set to certify Claudia Tenney (R) the winner over Anthony Brindisi (D) by 109 votes in #NY22 today, per court order.



The post-election proceedings in razor-thin #IA02 and #NY22 have, frankly, gone terribly for Democrats. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) February 8, 2021

Just in: Anthony Brindisi (D) has conceded to Claudia Tenney (R) in #NY22.



Final 2020 election House result: 222D, 213R. Republicans came within 31,751 votes of winning the majority. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) February 8, 2021

Her victory represents House Republicans’ 15th flip of a Democrat-held seat. Tenney’s win also adds another Republican woman to the caucus in the lower chamber, in what is viewed as the “year of the Republican woman.”