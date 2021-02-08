New York

Claudia Tenney's Win Adds Another Electoral Victory for House Republicans

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Feb 08, 2021 3:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

New York’s congressional race for the 22nd district finally ended on Monday, after months of partisan battles over voter discrepancies. Anthony Brindisi conceded to Congresswoman-elect Claudia Tenney after the New York Board of Elections certified the results. 

Brindisi unseated Tenney originally in 2018 in what was a “blue wave” congressional year. Though he conceded, Brindisi still insisted that the election was stained by “errors, inconsistencies and systematic violations of state and federal election laws.”

Tenney ultimately upset Brindisi by 109 votes.

Her victory represents House Republicans’ 15th flip of a Democrat-held seat. Tenney’s win also adds another Republican woman to the caucus in the lower chamber, in what is viewed as the “year of the Republican woman.”

Most Popular