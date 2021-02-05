Stimulus

Biden Rewrites History on Coronavirus Relief Promise

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Feb 05, 2021 1:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Biden discussed future coronavirus relief on Friday, but seemingly forgot the monetary amount he promised to the American people. The president said on Friday that Americans would receive no less than $1,400 in direct stimulus when the next relief package is passed. He claimed that this number is what the American people were promised.

The president previously made a bigger promise, though. During the presidential transition and the pair of runoff Senate elections in Georgia, Biden said that his administration would support $2,000 stimulus checks.

Most Popular