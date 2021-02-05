Biden Rewrites History on Coronavirus Relief Promise

President Biden discussed future coronavirus relief on Friday, but seemingly forgot the monetary amount he promised to the American people. The president said on Friday that Americans would receive no less than $1,400 in direct stimulus when the next relief package is passed. He claimed that this number is what the American people were promised.

President Biden says he will refuse to shrink the amount for stimulus checks in COVID relief negotiations: "I'm not cutting the size of the checks. They're $1,400, period. That's what the American people were promised." https://t.co/ASrL04ljp7 pic.twitter.com/ypXkVP69vF — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 5, 2021

Biden says he promised $1,400 checks (But in Georgia, he promised $2k immediately)



But still open to negotiation: Who gets those checks. — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) February 5, 2021

The president previously made a bigger promise, though. During the presidential transition and the pair of runoff Senate elections in Georgia, Biden said that his administration would support $2,000 stimulus checks.

Also last month before the GA elections: pic.twitter.com/FSVg22oGVh — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 5, 2021