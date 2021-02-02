Senate Confirms Biden's DHS Nominee With a History of Corruption

The Senate voted to confirm another one of President Biden’s cabinet nominees, the fifth one thus far. By a vote of 56-43 Alejandro Mayorkas was approved by the upper chamber to serve as Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Confirmed, 56-43: Executive Calendar #4, Alejandro Nicholas Mayorkas, of the District of Columbia, to be Secretary of Homeland Security @DHSgov — Senate Cloakroom (@SenateCloakroom) February 2, 2021

While serving under former President Obama in DHS, Mayorkas was found to have given “favoritism and special access” to Democratic donors and stakeholders. Obama’s own Inspector General found Mayorkas to be guilty of such corruption. He also was a crucial player in the implementation of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program that sidestepped Congress’ authority.

As head of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, Mayorkas helped procure green cards for special interests groups and rich Democratic donors, including Hillary Clinton's brother, Harry Reid's son, Terry McAuliffe, and a Huawei executive. — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) February 2, 2021

Mayorkas made USCIS staff brief Harry Reid weekly about his son's clients' green cards. To return the favor, Reid forced Mayorkas's confirmation as Deputy Secretary of DHS.



No Republican voted for him then, & Mayorkas has given no Republican reason to vote for him now. — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) February 2, 2021