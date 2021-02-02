Obama

Senate Confirms Biden's DHS Nominee With a History of Corruption

Posted: Feb 02, 2021 3:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/John Locher

The Senate voted to confirm another one of President Biden’s cabinet nominees, the fifth one thus far. By a vote of 56-43 Alejandro Mayorkas was approved by the upper chamber to serve as Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). 

While serving under former President Obama in DHS, Mayorkas was found to have given “favoritism and special access” to Democratic donors and stakeholders. Obama’s own Inspector General found Mayorkas to be guilty of such corruption. He also was a crucial player in the implementation of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program that sidestepped Congress’ authority. 

