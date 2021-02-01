Voter Registration

Failed Georgia Gubernatorial Candidate Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for Work on 'Voting Rights'

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Feb 01, 2021 4:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Failed Georgia Gubernatorial Candidate Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for Work on 'Voting Rights'

Source: AP Photo/John Amis

Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, who lost in 2018 to Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) and is said to be launching a second bid, was nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize on Monday. A member of Norway’s parliament and of the Socialist Party, Lars Haltbrekken, nominated the Georgia Democrat for the high honor. 

He equated her work to register voters in the Peach State with the strides made by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 

“Abrams’ work follows in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s footsteps in the fight for equality before the law and for civil rights,” Haltbrekken said on Monday. “Abrams’ efforts to complete King’s work are crucial if the United States of America shall succeed in its effort to create fraternity between all its peoples and a peaceful and just society.” 

Abrams’ work to engage voters in Georgia, with her voter registration-focused interest groups, has greatly contributed to the state’s leftward trend. She put herself in the center of the state’s political landscape after refusing to concede to Gov. Kemp after his victory in the 2018 midterm elections; she attributed her loss to “voter suppression,” and has still not formally conceded more than two years later.

While Abrams enjoys the nomination, Republicans in her state are wasting no time getting ready to take her on in the 2022 midterm election.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
The Interesting Development with the Biden Plan to Slash the Trump Tax Cuts
Matt Vespa
Rick Scott: Biden's 'Relief' Bill is Full of Goodies for the Left
Katie Pavlich
Dems Mute NY Lawmaker's Mic After He Introduces Motion to Subpoena the Health Commissioner
Cortney O'Brien
Blackburn Blasts President Biden's 'Power Grab' Ahead of Meeting with Senate Republicans
Reagan McCarthy
'Who Cares?' Cuomo Doubles Down on Shameless Dishonesty as Nursing Home Scandal Unravels
Guy Benson
People Are Loving DeSantis's Speech About Keeping His State Open
VIP
Cortney O'Brien
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular