Sen. Blackburn Bill Takes Aim at Loopholes Allowing Taxpayer-Funded Abortion

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) is taking aim at loopholes aiding the allowance of taxpayer dollars to fund abortions via Title X family planning funding. Co-sponsored by 26 other Republican Senators, the Title X Abortion Provider Prohibition Act would close the loopholes that allow abortion-providing entities, including Planned Parenthood, to receive federal funds despite performing abortions. The Hyde Amendment was originally written to prevent this, but Planned Parenthood has managed to sidestep the measure aimed at protecting taxpayers.

Abortion providers have a long history of misappropriating taxpayer dollars to quietly fund the industry.



I introduced the Title X Abortion Provider Prohibition Act to close grant loopholes & put an end to the flow of taxpayer funding for abortions. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 29, 2021

Taxpayers do not want to pay for abortions.



Not domestically, not abroad.



Not now, not ever.



@SBAList @nrlc — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 28, 2021

“We must close loopholes that allow for abortion giants like Planned Parenthood to receive federal funding,” said Senator Blackburn. “This legislation will help end taxpayer funded support for the abortion industry and protect the unborn.”

The legislation would amend language in the Public Service Health Act, under the jurisdiction of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), to stop allowing federal funds to be allocated to entities that perform abortions. Similarly, the act would move funding from Planned Parenthood to comprehensive, federally-qualified health clinics that do not provide abortions. Exceptions for victims of rape or incest, as well as for the endangerment of a woman’s life, are included. The legislation also compels HHS to provide Congress with an annual report ensuring that taxpayer dollars are being used appropriately.

Senate Republicans also reintroduced the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act on Thursday, which would ban abortions after 20 weeks gestation, with those same exceptions written in.