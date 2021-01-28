Executive Order

Biden Claims His Executive Orders on Healthcare Will 'Undo Damage' From Trump Administration

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jan 28, 2021 4:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Biden Claims His Executive Orders on Healthcare Will 'Undo Damage' From Trump Administration

Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Biden signed two executive orders into law on Thursday, adding to the growing pile of executive actions taken in his first days in office. The president signed one order instructing federal agencies to create a special enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act (ACA), from February until May, taking aim at measures implemented during the Trump administration. 

Biden also formally reversed the Mexico City Policy, as promised by Dr. Anthony Fauci earlier. Reversing the policy will force American taxpayers to fund abortions oversees. First implemented by former President Ronald Reagan, the policy is intended to protect taxpayers from paying for abortions abroad. Former President Trump reinstated the measure early in his presidency. Biden's administration vowed to support "sexual and reproductive rights" for women "in the United States, as well as globally."

Biden said these actions are aimed at “undoing damage” done by the previous administration.

Recommended
Stop the Third Party Insanity
Kurt Schlichter
  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
We Witnessed a Financial ‘Storming of the Bastille’ on Wall Street This Week
Matt Vespa
McCarthy: President Trump Has Pledged to Help Republicans Win in the Future
Katie Pavlich
Extortion: The White House Just Moved the Goal Posts on School Reopenings
Katie Pavlich
Everyone Agrees the New Capitol Security Measure Is Awful
Cortney O'Brien
AOC and Conservatives Agree...Which Means Robinhood and Others Could Be In Trouble
Katie Pavlich
Sen. Lummis to Introduce Bill Blocking President Biden's Unilateral Ban on Energy Leasing
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular