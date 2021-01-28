Biden Claims His Executive Orders on Healthcare Will 'Undo Damage' From Trump Administration

President Biden signed two executive orders into law on Thursday, adding to the growing pile of executive actions taken in his first days in office. The president signed one order instructing federal agencies to create a special enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act (ACA), from February until May, taking aim at measures implemented during the Trump administration.

BIDEN, after signing the health care exec actions in the Oval Office: "We've got a lot to do and the first thing I've gotta do is get this Covid package passed." — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) January 28, 2021

Biden also formally reversed the Mexico City Policy, as promised by Dr. Anthony Fauci earlier. Reversing the policy will force American taxpayers to fund abortions oversees. First implemented by former President Ronald Reagan, the policy is intended to protect taxpayers from paying for abortions abroad. Former President Trump reinstated the measure early in his presidency. Biden's administration vowed to support "sexual and reproductive rights" for women "in the United States, as well as globally."

This is another divisive effort from the new administration that flies in the face of their rhetoric on "unity" and promotes the extreme agenda of the abortion lobby over the priorities of the American people. — Jessica Anderson (@JessAnderson2) January 28, 2021

Biden said these actions are aimed at “undoing damage” done by the previous administration.