Senate Confirms Blinken as Secretary of State

The Senate confirmed Antony Blinken to serve as President Biden’s Secretary of State on Tuesday afternoon, with bipartisan support. Secretary Blinken is the fourth of Biden’s cabinet nominees to be confirmed by the Senate thus far, including Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Avril Haines, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

U.S. Senate CONFIRMS Antony Blinken to be Secretary of State, 78-22. pic.twitter.com/3BHCslRo0Z — CSPAN (@cspan) January 26, 2021

Blinken previously served in national security capacities during the Obama administration, and as deputy secretary of state. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said that Blinken is the right person to "rebuild" the department.