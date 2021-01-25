Senate Republicans

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Jan 25, 2021 6:30 PM
Janet Yellen Confirmed as Treasury Secretary

Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

The Senate confirmed another of President Biden’s cabinet nominations on Monday afternoon, the third thus far. With bipartisan support for her confirmation, Janet Yellen will serve as Treasury Secretary in Biden’s administration, and the first woman to ever lead the department. She was confirmed unanimously by the Senate Finance Committee before her nomination was moved to the full chamber. Previously, Yellen served as Chair of the Federal Reserve during the Obama administration.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) deemed Yellen a "qualified and mainstream" choice by Biden, and supported her confirmation.

"When the American people elect a president, and when that president selects qualified and mainstream people for key posts, the whole nation deserves for them to be able to assemble their team. I’ll be voting to confirm Dr. Yellen today," McConnell said on the floor of the Senate.

Other nominees for Biden's cabinet are more controversial and will likely not sail to confirmation as easily as Yellen did.

