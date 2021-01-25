Dominion Sues Giuliani For $1.3 Billion in Defamation Damages Over Claims of Election Fraud

Dominion Voting Systems is seeking defamation damages, to the tune of $1.3 billion, from one of former President Trump’s lawyers, Rudy Giuliani. In a lawsuit filed in Washington, D.C., the company is seeking damages from Giuliani for spearheading a “viral disinformation campaign.” Giuliani has said that Dominion engaged in voter fraud in favor of President Joe Biden, echoing Trump’s claim of “widespread fraud” in the 2020 election.

The 107 page lawsuit says that the former Mayor of New York and his allies “manufactured and disseminated the ‘Big Lie,’” which “foreseeably went viral and deceived millions of people into believing that Dominion had stolen their votes and fixed the election.”

Giuliani responded to the lawsuit, claiming that Dominion is engaging in "another act of intimidation by the hate-filled left-wing to wipe out and censor the exercise of free speech, as well as the ability of lawyers to defend their clients vigorously,” adding that the legal action will allow him to investigate the company’s "investigate their history, finances, and practices fully and completely."

"...by the hate-filled left-wing to wipe out and censor the exercise of free speech, as well as the ability of lawyers to defend their clients vigorously. As such, we will investigate a countersuit against them for violating these Constitutional rights."

Dominion is also taking action against other pro-Trump lawyers, including Sidney Powell and Lin Wood, who made similar claims about unproven election fraud.