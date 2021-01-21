Press Secretary Jen Psaki Dodges Question on Biden Family's Hypocrisy on Masks

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki dismissed clear hypocrisy from the Biden family that occurred on Wednesday night, following the new president’s inauguration. Biden held a celebration at the Lincoln Memorial, just after signing an executive order mandating mask-wearing on all federal property; during the gathering at the federally-owned monument, the family was not wearing masks.

Fox News’ Peter Doocy pressed Psaki on the hypocrisy, asking what kind of example this behavior displays for the American people. Psaki quickly deflected, excusing the family’s violation of Biden’s own mandate.

“I think he was celebrating, an evening of a historic day for our country. And certainly he signed the mask mandate because it's a way to send a message to the American public about the importance of wearing masks, how it can save tens of thousands of lives," Psaki said in the White House Briefing room. She added that the administration has "bigger issues to worry about."

“I think we have bigger issues to worry about at this moment in time,” Psaki says when asked about why Biden not leading by “power of example” on masks — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) January 21, 2021

Pressed again if Biden set a good example to the public, Psaki said that the "power of the president's example" lies with the 25 executive orders he signed on his first day in office.

Watch the full exchange below: