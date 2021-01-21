Jen Psaki

Press Secretary Jen Psaki Dodges Question on Biden Family's Hypocrisy on Masks

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jan 21, 2021 5:20 PM
  Share   Tweet
Press Secretary Jen Psaki Dodges Question on Biden Family's Hypocrisy on Masks

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki dismissed clear hypocrisy from the Biden family that occurred on Wednesday night, following the new president’s inauguration. Biden held a celebration at the Lincoln Memorial, just after signing an executive order mandating mask-wearing on all federal property; during the gathering at the federally-owned monument, the family was not wearing masks. 

Fox News’ Peter Doocy pressed Psaki on the hypocrisy, asking what kind of example this behavior displays for the American people. Psaki quickly deflected, excusing the family’s violation of Biden’s own mandate.

“I think he was celebrating, an evening of a historic day for our country. And certainly he signed the mask mandate because it's a way to send a message to the American public about the importance of wearing masks, how it can save tens of thousands of lives," Psaki said in the White House Briefing room. She added that the administration has "bigger issues to worry about."

Pressed again if Biden set a good example to the public, Psaki said that the "power of the president's example" lies with the 25 executive orders he signed on his first day in office. 

Watch the full exchange below:

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

We Had Our First 'Give Me a Break, Man' Moment From Biden...Who Was Not Happy With a Reporter's Question
Matt Vespa

Biden Press Secretary Promises Transparency...Do We Need to Rehash the 'Glitch' That Occurred During Her State Dept. Presser?
Matt Vespa
So, That's How We're Going to Kick Off the Biden White House Press Briefings?
Matt Vespa
Something That's Been a Staple on CNN Programs Has Now Disappeared
Leah Barkoukis
Buttigieg Dismissively Defends Biden's Elimination of Keystone Pipeline Jobs
Cortney O'Brien

Psaki Clears Up 'Unintentional Ripple' She Caused Over Biden's Plans for the FBI Director
Cortney O'Brien
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular