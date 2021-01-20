Kevin McCarthy

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy Tells Biden to 'Pick up Mantle' of Challenges 'Confronted' by Trump

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jan 20, 2021 2:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy Tells Biden to 'Pick up Mantle' of Challenges 'Confronted' by Trump

Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) urged President Biden to confront “generational challenges” taken on by his predecessor, former President Donald Trump. McCarthy encouraged the newly-sworn-in president to prioritize accountability for China and to continue to work toward economic growth. 

“President Donald Trump led our country in acknowledging and confronting these generational challenges,” McCarthy said in a statement Wednesday, per the Washington Examiner. “It would be wise to pick up that mantle and work towards common ground to make our country and her people stronger.”

The House minority leader also touted a few of President Trump's legislative accomplishments, including historic tax cuts, border security, and reform to trade deals.

McCarthy partially blamed Trump for the insurrection that occurred on January 6 at the Capitol. Following the inauguration ceremony, the House Republican leader encouraged the new president and vice president to work toward addressing the challenges facing the nation.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Biden's Executive Orders Endanger U.S. National Security
Katie Pavlich
CNN’s Tapper Using a Phrase That Is Only in Keeping with CNN's Hatred of Donald Trump
Matt Vespa
CNN Panel's Take on President Trump's Exit Reveals Just How Truly Anti-Trump the Network Is
Beth Baumann
China Sanctions Pompeo, Other Officials for 'Seriously Violating' Their Sovereignty
Cortney O'Brien

Here Is What Joe Biden Plans to Do Right After Being Sworn In
Katie Pavlich
Cuomo Already Threatening Biden with Lawsuits
Cortney O'Brien
CARTOONS | Pat Cross
View Cartoon
Most Popular