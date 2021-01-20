House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy Tells Biden to 'Pick up Mantle' of Challenges 'Confronted' by Trump

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) urged President Biden to confront “generational challenges” taken on by his predecessor, former President Donald Trump. McCarthy encouraged the newly-sworn-in president to prioritize accountability for China and to continue to work toward economic growth.

“President Donald Trump led our country in acknowledging and confronting these generational challenges,” McCarthy said in a statement Wednesday, per the Washington Examiner. “It would be wise to pick up that mantle and work towards common ground to make our country and her people stronger.”

The House minority leader also touted a few of President Trump's legislative accomplishments, including historic tax cuts, border security, and reform to trade deals.

? Promises made. ? Promises kept.



Here are just a few of the big wins the Trump-Pence Administration accomplished for hardworking Americans over the last four years:



1. Tax reform

2. A secure border

3. Better trade dealshttps://t.co/kVt6Y5UeZG — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) January 20, 2021

McCarthy partially blamed Trump for the insurrection that occurred on January 6 at the Capitol. Following the inauguration ceremony, the House Republican leader encouraged the new president and vice president to work toward addressing the challenges facing the nation.

Congratulations to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.



Now we must get to work to solve the challenges facing our country. We are all Americans, and together we will succeed, as we have for more than 230 years. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) January 20, 2021