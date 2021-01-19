'The Mob Was Fed Lies': Leader McConnell Weighs in on Capitol Violence

In his last day as Majority Leader, Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) addressed the violent riots perpetrated by supporters of President Trump on January 6. McConnell echoed sentiments from other GOP lawmakers, placing blame on the president for incitement of violence.

“The last time the Senate convened, we had just reclaimed the Capitol from violent criminals who tried to stop Congress from doing our duty. This mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the President and other powerful people. And they tried to use fear and violence to stop a specific proceeding of the first branch of the federal government which they did not like. But we pressed on,” Leader McConnell said on the floor of the Senate. "We stood together and said an angry mob would not get veto power over the rule of law in our nation. Not even for one night. We certified the people’s clear choice for their 46th president. Tomorrow, President-elect Biden and Vice-President-elect Harris will be sworn in."

"The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the president and other powerful people, and they tried to use fear and violence to stop a specific proceeding of the first branch of the federal government which they did not like."

McConnell has not yet expressed definitive support for convicting President Trump in a second impeachment. The Senate will take up the article of impeachment passed by the House charging the president with “incitement of insurrection” during the first days of the Biden administration.