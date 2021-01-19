Blue Lives Matter

Senator Loeffler to Donate Final Senate Paycheck to Capitol Police Memorial Fund

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jan 19, 2021 11:25 AM
  Share   Tweet
Senator Loeffler to Donate Final Senate Paycheck to Capitol Police Memorial Fund

Source: AP Photo/Ben Gray

In the final days of her term in the Senate, Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) is keeping her commitment to supporting law enforcement. Loeffler elected to donate her final Senate paycheck to the Capitol Police Memorial Fund in honor of Officers Brian Sicknick and Howard Libengood. Sicknick died on January 7 after being injured in the attacks by pro-Trump rioters at the Capitol, and Libengood died by suicide following the violent events on January 6. 

"Every Capitol Police Officer puts the safety and security of others before their own,” Loeffler said in a release. “Officer Sicknick and Officer Liebengood exemplified the selfless service that is the hallmark of the USCP. The tragic loss of these officers reminds all of us of the bravery of the law enforcement officers who protect our nation’s Capitol, my colleagues, Congressional staff, visitors, the press corps and thousands of staff every day.

Loeffler was recently unseated by Senator-elect Raphael Warnock (D) in one of two runoff elections that eventually handed Democrats control of the Senate. She was appointed in December of 2019 by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R-GA) to fill the seat vacated by former Senator Johnny Isakson. Upon being appointed to serve in the Senate, Loeffler vowed to donate the entirety of her Senate paycheck each quarter to charities in Georgia. The outgoing Republican lawmaker gifted her paychecks to 40 various charities and nonprofit organizations in her state.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Carlson Explains What Message Dems Are Sending With the Militarization of DC
Leah Barkoukis

COVID Scandal Follows Biden's Pick for Assistant Secretary of Health
Cortney O'Brien
Liz Cheney Gets Censured Over Impeachment Vote
Leah Barkoukis
What Caused Texas Governor Greg Abbott to Threaten to Never Deploy National Guard Units to DC Again
Matt Vespa
How Freshman Congresswoman Nancy Mace Hopes to Be a 'New Voice' in the GOP
VIP
Beth Baumann

The Issue That Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden Share Regarding Donors
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Pat Cross
View Cartoon
Most Popular