Senator Loeffler to Donate Final Senate Paycheck to Capitol Police Memorial Fund

In the final days of her term in the Senate, Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) is keeping her commitment to supporting law enforcement. Loeffler elected to donate her final Senate paycheck to the Capitol Police Memorial Fund in honor of Officers Brian Sicknick and Howard Libengood. Sicknick died on January 7 after being injured in the attacks by pro-Trump rioters at the Capitol, and Libengood died by suicide following the violent events on January 6.

"Every Capitol Police Officer puts the safety and security of others before their own,” Loeffler said in a release. “Officer Sicknick and Officer Liebengood exemplified the selfless service that is the hallmark of the USCP. The tragic loss of these officers reminds all of us of the bravery of the law enforcement officers who protect our nation’s Capitol, my colleagues, Congressional staff, visitors, the press corps and thousands of staff every day.

Loeffler has donated her salary to dozens of nonprofits in her ~year in the Senate, from the Georgia Junior Livestock Foundation to the Georgia Council for the Blind to the CDC Foundation. — stephen fowler (@stphnfwlr) January 18, 2021

Loeffler was recently unseated by Senator-elect Raphael Warnock (D) in one of two runoff elections that eventually handed Democrats control of the Senate. She was appointed in December of 2019 by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R-GA) to fill the seat vacated by former Senator Johnny Isakson. Upon being appointed to serve in the Senate, Loeffler vowed to donate the entirety of her Senate paycheck each quarter to charities in Georgia. The outgoing Republican lawmaker gifted her paychecks to 40 various charities and nonprofit organizations in her state.