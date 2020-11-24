Senator Loeffler Keeps Promise of Donating Senate Salary to Georgia Charities Every Quarter

GOP Senator Kelly Loeffler announced on Tuesday that she will donate her final Senate salary of the year to Georgia charities. Throughout her first year in the upper chamber, Sen. Loeffler has donated her salary to a variety of charities each quarter. Her fourth quarter giving includes 10 different Georgia organizations:

Bartow Family Resources, Cartersville, Georgia Beacon of Hope, Johns Creek, Georgia Catoosa County Stocking Full of Love, Ringgold, Georgia Covenant Care Adoptions, Macon, Georgia Dream Weavers Foster Care, Alpharetta, Georgia Family Connection/Communities In Schools of Berrien County, Inc, Nashville, Georgia Georgia Junior Livestock Foundation, Winder, Georgia MUST Ministries, Marietta, Georgia Obria Medical Clinic, Lawrenceville, Georgia Stewart Community Home, Columbus, Georgia

The Georgia Republican said that charitable organizations “embody the best of Georgia” and “the best of America.”

“Charitable organizations and nonprofits embody the best of Georgia and the best of America, and they play a critical role in fostering thriving communities across our state,” Senator Loeffler said. “This quarter, I’m proud to donate my salary to 10 Georgia-based organizations that are on the frontlines lifting Georgians up and providing life-changing resources and support to so many. As we enter the holiday season, it’s important to give thanks for the selfless sacrifices that so many across our state make for others, and I look forward to seeing all the great work these organizations will continue to do in the months and years to come.”

Senator Loeffler pledged to donate the entirety of her Senate pay to charities within her state, and has made good on that promise.