Pew Research Finds Historically Low Presidential Approval Ahead of Inauguration

With less than one week until President-elect Biden is inaugurated, a newly-released Pew Research survey shows President Trump’s approval rating at an all-time low. The president’s approval rating sits at 29 percent, the lowest throughout the entirety of his presidency.

In the wake of the violence that occurred at the Capitol on January 6, 75 percent of those surveyed indicated that the president bears partial responsibility for the events, while 52 percent said he bears a lot of responsibility, and just 24 percent believe he had no role. Likewise, Republican voters are split on placing blame for the events on January 6, and 79 percent of GOP voters surveyed do not favor removing the president from office ahead of his last week.

NEW: President Trump's overall approval rating has fallen to just 29% (!) via new Pew Research poll just released. — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) January 15, 2021

Pew poll: 68% say Trump should not continue to be a major national political figure for many years to come; just 29% say he should remain a major figure in U.S. politics. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 15, 2021

Pew Research poll shows Trump's job approval rating plummeting -- and not just among Dems and indies. Among Rs, approval sinks to 60% as latest news sinks in. — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) January 15, 2021

President-elect Biden, on the other hand, sees a 64 percent approval rating heading into his inauguration.