Pew Research Finds Historically Low Presidential Approval Ahead of Inauguration

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Jan 15, 2021 11:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

With less than one week until President-elect Biden is inaugurated, a newly-released Pew Research survey shows President Trump’s approval rating at an all-time low. The president’s approval rating sits at 29 percent, the lowest throughout the entirety of his presidency.

In the wake of the violence that occurred at the Capitol on January 6, 75 percent of those surveyed indicated that the president bears partial responsibility for the events, while 52 percent said he bears a lot of responsibility, and just 24 percent believe he had no role. Likewise, Republican voters are split on placing blame for the events on January 6, and 79 percent of GOP voters surveyed do not favor removing the president from office ahead of his last week. 

President-elect Biden, on the other hand, sees a 64 percent approval rating heading into his inauguration. 

