Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Jan 14, 2021 11:30 AM
Freshman GOP Rep Says Republicans Who Voted For Impeachment Fear For Their Safety

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The House of Representatives voted to impeach President Trump for a second time, with just one week left in his term in office, on Wednesday afternoon. Ten Republicans joined the Democratic-led effort to impeach the president for “incitement of insurrection,” including freshman Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan’s third congressional district. 

In the wake of the House’s move to impeach Trump, House Republicans who voted for the measure fear for their safety, Meijer says.

“Many of us are altering our routines, working to get body armor, which is a reimbursable purchase that we can make. It's sad we have to get to that point,” Meijer told MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson. “But our expectation is that someone may try to kill us.”

Meijer said on Wednesday that the House's vote to impeach the president is "not a victory" for either party, but that accountability for the events that occurred on January 6 was ultimately necessary.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said that any impeachment trial in the upper chamber will occur in the opening days of the Biden administration.

