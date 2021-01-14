Freshman GOP Rep Says Republicans Who Voted For Impeachment Fear For Their Safety

The House of Representatives voted to impeach President Trump for a second time, with just one week left in his term in office, on Wednesday afternoon. Ten Republicans joined the Democratic-led effort to impeach the president for “incitement of insurrection,” including freshman Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan’s third congressional district.

From the incredible Hill pool, here are the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump:



MEIJER (Mich.)

RICE (S.C.)

UPTON (Mich.)

GONZALEZ (Ohio)

CHENEY (Wyo.)

KATKO (N.Y.)

KINZINGER (Ill.)

HERRERA BEUTLER (Wash.)

NEWHOUSE (Wash.)

VALADAO (Calif.) — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) January 13, 2021

In the wake of the House’s move to impeach Trump, House Republicans who voted for the measure fear for their safety, Meijer says.

“Many of us are altering our routines, working to get body armor, which is a reimbursable purchase that we can make. It's sad we have to get to that point,” Meijer told MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson. “But our expectation is that someone may try to kill us.”

“Many of us are altering our routines, working to get body armor, which is a reimbursable purchase that we can make. It's sad we have to get to that point. But our expectation is that someone may try to kill us.” -@RepMeijer https://t.co/DW5qXTX36a — Hallie Jackson (@HallieJackson) January 14, 2021

Meijer said on Wednesday that the House's vote to impeach the president is "not a victory" for either party, but that accountability for the events that occurred on January 6 was ultimately necessary.

President Trump betrayed his oath of office by seeking to undermine our constitutional process, and he bears responsibility for inciting the insurrection we suffered last week. With a heavy heart, I will vote to impeach President Donald J. Trump. pic.twitter.com/SREfFp0nd2 — Rep. Peter Meijer (@RepMeijer) January 13, 2021

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said that any impeachment trial in the upper chamber will occur in the opening days of the Biden administration.