Nancy Pelosi

Speaker Pelosi Says President Trump Is a 'Clear and Present Danger' as House Debates Impeachment

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Jan 13, 2021 1:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

As the House of Representatives debates the second impeachment of President Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) deemed the president a “clear and present danger” in the wake of the violence that occurred at the Capitol on January 6 by pro-Trump rioters.  She encouraged GOP colleagues, a few of whom have come out in favor of a second impeachment, to “search your souls.”

Pelosi advocated for a "Constitutional remedy," via impeachment and conviction, in order to bar the president from running for office further.

"I believe the President must be convicted by the Senate, a Constitutional remedy that will ensure that the republic will be safe from this man who is so resolutely determined to tear down the things that we hold dear and that hold us together,” Pelosi said on the House floor, adding that "Those insurrectionists were not patriots. They were not part of a political base to be catered to and managed. They were domestic terrorists. And justice must prevail.”

The vote on a second impeachment for President Trump is expected to be held later this afternoon.

