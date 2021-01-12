Liz Cheney to House Republicans: Second Impeachment Is a 'Vote of Conscience'

The House of Representatives is bracing for a second impeachment of President Trump, in the wake of violent insurrection at the Capitol carried out by the president’s supporters. House Democrats’ singular article of impeachment, that will be voted on by the chamber on Wednesday, cites “incitement of insurrection” by the president.

Many House Republicans warn of the potential for more division if the president is impeached for the second time, with so little time left in his term. House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) opposes the impeachment measure, but House GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) told colleagues to vote their conscience.

Via @mkraju: Rep. Liz Cheney, the number three Republican in the House, told members on a conference call last night tomorrow’s impeachment vote is “a vote of conscience.” Cheney hasn’t said how she plans to vote, but Republicans have yet to whip a vote, as they did in 2019. — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) January 12, 2021

House Democrats are overwhelmingly united behind a second impeachment, and Senate Democrats are pushing for a speedy trial in the upper chamber.