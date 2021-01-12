Liz Cheney

Liz Cheney to House Republicans: Second Impeachment Is a 'Vote of Conscience'

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jan 12, 2021 2:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The House of Representatives is bracing for a second impeachment of President Trump, in the wake of violent insurrection at the Capitol carried out by the president’s supporters. House Democrats’ singular article of impeachment, that will be voted on by the chamber on Wednesday, cites “incitement of insurrection” by the president. 

Many House Republicans warn of the potential for more division if the president is impeached for the second time, with so little time left in his term. House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) opposes the impeachment measure, but House GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) told colleagues to vote their conscience.

House Democrats are overwhelmingly united behind a second impeachment, and Senate Democrats are pushing for a speedy trial in the upper chamber.

  Share this on Facebook
