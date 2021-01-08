RNC

Ronna McDaniel Reelected as RNC Chair

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jan 08, 2021 1:30 PM
  Share   Tweet  
Ronna McDaniel Reelected as RNC Chair

Source: AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel was reelected unanimously on Friday at the committee’s winter meeting. McDaniel received no opposition in her bid for a second term as the GOP’s top executive for another two-year term.

The GOP's top officer warned Democrats to "buckle up," vowing to take back majorities in both chambers of Congress in 2022. With Speaker Pelosi's massive losses in House races on election night, Republicans are positioned to take back the majority in the lower chamber.

"We have a lot of hard work to do to take back the Senate and the House in 2022, but I am mad and I’m not going to let socialism rule this country and I’m going to work with every single one of you to make sure we squash it and we take back the House and take back the Senate," she said to RNC members. "So Democrats, get ready, buckle your seatbelts. We’re coming."

McDaniel received the support of President Trump after the general election, as the party looks to rebuild during the Biden administration.

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler
Trump Has Made a Decision on Whether He Will Attend the Inauguration
Katie Pavlich
What Michelle Obama Just Called for Is What Trump Warned Us About Big Tech
Matt Vespa

Pelosi Tells Colleagues She's Talked to Joint Chiefs of Staff About Limiting Trump's Power
Cortney O'Brien
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Calls For 'Unity' and 'Healing' Before Trolling Secretary DeVos
Reagan McCarthy

Tucker Rails Against CNN's Description of US Capitol Riot: 'Stop With the Lying!'
Leah Barkoukis

Janice Dean: More Proof Cuomo 'Doesn't Give a Damn' About the Elderly
Cortney O'Brien
CARTOONS | Margolis & Cox
View Cartoon
Most Popular