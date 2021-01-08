Ronna McDaniel Reelected as RNC Chair

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel was reelected unanimously on Friday at the committee’s winter meeting. McDaniel received no opposition in her bid for a second term as the GOP’s top executive for another two-year term.

Being chair of the Republican National Committee has been an honor of the lifetime, and I’m so honored to be re-elected.



We have a lot of work to do heading into 2022 and I'm ready to make sure Republicans up and down the ballot have the resources they need to win! pic.twitter.com/RuOdo9ulWh — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) January 8, 2021

The GOP's top officer warned Democrats to "buckle up," vowing to take back majorities in both chambers of Congress in 2022. With Speaker Pelosi's massive losses in House races on election night, Republicans are positioned to take back the majority in the lower chamber.

"We have a lot of hard work to do to take back the Senate and the House in 2022, but I am mad and I’m not going to let socialism rule this country and I’m going to work with every single one of you to make sure we squash it and we take back the House and take back the Senate," she said to RNC members. "So Democrats, get ready, buckle your seatbelts. We’re coming."

McDaniel received the support of President Trump after the general election, as the party looks to rebuild during the Biden administration.