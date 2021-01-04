Senator Loeffler Blasts 'Rubber Stamps' Ossoff and Warnock Ahead of Biden Visit to Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia--With just one day left until election day in Georgia, Senator Kelly Loeffler hit the campaign trail with Sonny Perdue, the current Secretary of Agriculture and former Governor of Georgia. Loeffler’s counterpart in the pair of runoff Senate elections, Senator David Perdue, remains in quarantine after exposure to COVID-19.

With just one day left to defend her seat, Loeffler said she believes that she’s “left everything on the field” while fighting for Georgians against “failed policies” in Washington.

“We’ve left everything on the field. We’ve worked every single day to serve Georgians...to deliver results and hold those in Washington accountable for failed policies,” Loeffler said, noting that her campaign has shown voters “the importance of the race,” for both Georgia and the entire country.

“We have left everything on the field... I’m proud of my campaign... we are the firewall to socialism in this country... We have to hold the line in Georgia.”



Ahead of Joe Biden’s visit to Georgia to campaign for Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, Loeffler said that the president-elect is campaigning for “two of the most radically liberal candidates that have ever run Senate in this country.”

“These candidates would be a rubber stamp for Chuck Schumer to change America and to usher in high taxes, crushing regulations, defunding the police, and lockdowns,” Loeffler said of Ossoff and Warnock. “That’s wrong for Georgia and that’s wrong for this country.”

Loeffler will join President Trump at a rally on the eve of the runoff elections, as Republicans hope to energize voter turnout.