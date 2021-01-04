david perdue

Senator Loeffler Blasts 'Rubber Stamps' Ossoff and Warnock Ahead of Biden Visit to Georgia

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jan 04, 2021 12:00 PM
  Share   Tweet  
Senator Loeffler Blasts 'Rubber Stamps' Ossoff and Warnock Ahead of Biden Visit to Georgia

Source: AP Photo/Ben Gray

Atlanta, Georgia--With just one day left until election day in Georgia, Senator Kelly Loeffler hit the campaign trail with Sonny Perdue, the current Secretary of Agriculture and former Governor of Georgia. Loeffler’s counterpart in the pair of runoff Senate elections, Senator David Perdue, remains in quarantine after exposure to COVID-19. 

With just one day left to defend her seat, Loeffler said she believes that she’s “left everything on the field” while fighting for Georgians against “failed policies” in Washington.

“We’ve left everything on the field. We’ve worked every single day to serve Georgians...to deliver results and hold those in Washington accountable for failed policies,” Loeffler said, noting that her campaign has shown voters “the importance of the race,” for both Georgia and the entire country.

Ahead of Joe Biden’s visit to Georgia to campaign for Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, Loeffler said that the president-elect is campaigning for “two of the most radically liberal candidates that have ever run Senate in this country.”

“These candidates would be a rubber stamp for Chuck Schumer to change America and to usher in high taxes, crushing regulations, defunding the police, and lockdowns,” Loeffler said of Ossoff and Warnock. “That’s wrong for Georgia and that’s wrong for this country.”

Loeffler will join President Trump at a rally on the eve of the runoff elections, as Republicans hope to energize voter turnout.

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler
Elise Stefanik Explains Why She Will Challenge Electoral College Certification
Cortney O'Brien

Why Tom Cotton Is Objecting to GOP Efforts Challenging Electoral College Certification
Leah Barkoukis
'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': Happy New Year
VIP
Townhall.com Staff
Ossoff: Republicans’ Voter Fraud Efforts Are a 'Echo of the Legacy of Jim Crow'
Julio Rosas
Perdue Responds to Leaked Call Between President and GA Secretary of State
Leah Barkoukis

This Democrat's Prayer Before Congress Left Everyone Baffled

Bronson Stocking
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular