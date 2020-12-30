Jon Ossoff Has no Concerns About Child Abuse Allegations Brought Against Raphael Warnock

Georgia Democratic Senatorial candidate Raphael Warnock is under fire for involvement in a child abuse situation at a church summer camp. Warnock was arrested for obstructing an investigation into abuse of children at the camp, and one victim came forward to corroborate the abuse occurrences under Warnock’s watch.

Warnock, who hopes to unseat GOP Senator Kelly Loeffler on January 5, has been afforded a pass from answering questions related to his association with child abuse. His counterpart in the other runoff Senate election, Jon Ossoff, dismissed concerns about Warnock’s troubling involvement in a child abuse situation. Ossoff told Fox News’ Peter Doocy that he has no concerns “whatsoever” about the mounting evidence of wrongdoing by Warnock.

Jon Ossoff insists he has no concerns "whatsoever" about allegations of abuse at a camp run by Raphael Warnockhttps://t.co/sjycbfYyjZ pic.twitter.com/dAiSm3qbYR — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 30, 2020

Warnock also faces allegations of domestic violence from his now-ex wife, that is corroborated by official police bodycam footage. She told law enforcement that Warnock is a "great actor" who cares primarily about his reputation, as the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) highlighted in a new ad:

New NRSC ad in #GASen@ReverendWarnock is a phony who's trying to hide who he really is from Georgians, when in reality, he is the most radical candidate and has the record to prove it. Georgia deserves better. #gapol pic.twitter.com/HDArhA8ira — The Senate Majority (@NRSC) December 30, 2020

Both Warnock and Ossoff will compete next week in competitive runoff elections, as control of the Senate hangs in the balance.