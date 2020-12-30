Domestic Violence

Jon Ossoff Has no Concerns About Child Abuse Allegations Brought Against Raphael Warnock

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Dec 30, 2020 3:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Ben Gray

Georgia Democratic Senatorial candidate Raphael Warnock is under fire for involvement in a child abuse situation at a church summer camp. Warnock was arrested for obstructing an investigation into abuse of children at the camp, and one victim came forward to corroborate the abuse occurrences under Warnock’s watch.

Warnock, who hopes to unseat GOP Senator Kelly Loeffler on January 5, has been afforded a pass from answering questions related to his association with child abuse. His counterpart in the other runoff Senate election, Jon Ossoff, dismissed concerns about Warnock’s troubling involvement in a child abuse situation. Ossoff told Fox News’ Peter Doocy that he has no concerns “whatsoever” about the mounting evidence of wrongdoing by Warnock.

Warnock also faces allegations of domestic violence from his now-ex wife, that is corroborated by official police bodycam footage. She told law enforcement that Warnock is a "great actor" who cares primarily about his reputation, as the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) highlighted in a new ad:

Both Warnock and Ossoff will compete next week in competitive runoff elections, as control of the Senate hangs in the balance.

