Josh Hawley Will Object to Certification of Electoral College

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) said on Wednesday that he will ultimately object to the certification of the presidential election results on January 6. Hawley said that he cannot vote to certify the results until Congress investigates potential voter fraud and pass measures to promote election integrity.

“Following both the 2004 and 2016 elections, Democrats in Congress objected to the certification of election results in order to raise concerns about election integrity...And they were entitled to do so. But now those of us concerned about the integrity of this election are entitled to do the same,” Hawley said in a release. “I cannot vote to certify the electoral college results on January 6 without raising the fact that some states, particularly Pennsylvania, failed to follow their own election laws...At the very least, Congress should investigate allegations of voter fraud and adopt measures to secure the integrity of our elections. But Congress has so far failed to act.”

Millions of voters concerned about election integrity deserve to be heard. I will object on January 6 on their behalf pic.twitter.com/kTaaPPJGHE — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 30, 2020

Hawley is the first Republican Senator to publicly promise to object to the certification of the Electoral College following President Trump’s loss. A handful of Republican members of the House of Representatives have vowed to object to certifying the presidential election results. With Hawley's decision to object, both chambers will be forced to debate the results of the general election on January 6.