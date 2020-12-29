Senate Republicans

President Trump Pushes for Increase in Stimulus Checks as Legislation Heads to the Senate

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Dec 29, 2020 12:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Trump signed the bipartisan COVID relief package into law earlier this week, which legislates $600 direct stimulus checks for Americans burdened by the pandemic, but is urging Congress to double the price tag after the legislation passed both chambers with a veto-proof majority. The president, and a handful of both Republican and Democratic lawmakers, want $2,000 checks given to Americans. President Trump said on Tuesday morning that the American people “have suffered enough from the China virus” and deserve a more substantial stimulus.

An increase to stimulus checks was passed by the House of Representatives late on Monday night, with bipartisan support, and heads to the Senate on Tuesday afternoon. Senate Democrats, including Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), back the president’s push for $2,000 checks. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has not yet said whether or not he supports the increase, but a few GOP Senators including Kelly Loeffler (GA), David Perdue (GA), Marco Rubio (FL), and Josh Hawley (MO) support increasing stimulus checks to $2,000. 

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) vowed to object to the Senate’s override of President Trump's veto of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) if $2,000 stimulus checks were not approved.

The Senate is expected to move on the legislation passed by the House later on Tuesday.

