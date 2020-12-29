President Trump Pushes for Increase in Stimulus Checks as Legislation Heads to the Senate

President Trump signed the bipartisan COVID relief package into law earlier this week, which legislates $600 direct stimulus checks for Americans burdened by the pandemic, but is urging Congress to double the price tag after the legislation passed both chambers with a veto-proof majority. The president, and a handful of both Republican and Democratic lawmakers, want $2,000 checks given to Americans. President Trump said on Tuesday morning that the American people “have suffered enough from the China virus” and deserve a more substantial stimulus.

$2000 for our great people, not $600! They have suffered enough from the China Virus!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2020

An increase to stimulus checks was passed by the House of Representatives late on Monday night, with bipartisan support, and heads to the Senate on Tuesday afternoon. Senate Democrats, including Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), back the president’s push for $2,000 checks. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has not yet said whether or not he supports the increase, but a few GOP Senators including Kelly Loeffler (GA), David Perdue (GA), Marco Rubio (FL), and Josh Hawley (MO) support increasing stimulus checks to $2,000.

I agree with @realDonaldTrump — we need to deliver $2,000 direct relief checks to the American people. — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) December 29, 2020

President @realdonaldtrump is right — I support this push for $2,000 in direct relief for the American people. https://t.co/Al3USM7zPr — David Perdue (@Perduesenate) December 29, 2020

I am concerned about the debt, but working families have been hurt badly by the pandemic



This is why I supported $600 direct payments to working families & if given the chance will vote to increase the amount https://t.co/EciB6TszTY — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 28, 2020

Working Americans have borne the brunt of this pandemic. They’ve been hammered, through no fault of their own. They deserve $2000 in #covid relief - a fraction of what the banks & big business got. Let’s vote now — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 29, 2020

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) vowed to object to the Senate’s override of President Trump's veto of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) if $2,000 stimulus checks were not approved.

At a time when so many people are facing economic desperation, the $600 direct payment is a step forward – but it's not enough. We need to increase that direct payment to $2000. Biden wants it, Trump wants it, Pelosi wants it, Schumer wants it. Now, Congress must vote to do it. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 28, 2020

This week on the Senate floor Mitch McConnell wants to vote to override Trump's veto of the $740 billion defense funding bill and then head home for the New Year.



I'm going to object until we get a vote on legislation to provide a $2,000 direct payment to the working class. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 28, 2020

The Senate is expected to move on the legislation passed by the House later on Tuesday.