'They Believe That Socialism Is the New Way of Life': Nikki Haley Blasts Democrats Ahead of Runoff Elections

Former Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Nikki Haley joined the coalition of Republicans campaigning for incumbent GOP Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler as the high-stakes runoff elections quickly approach.

Haley told supporters on the campaign trail that the Democratic Party is “not your grandparents’” party any longer:

"If the Democrats win the Senate, you're not ready, Bernie Sanders will be your Senate chair. That’s why this matters, ladies and gentleman, the Democratic Party is not your grandparent’s Democratic Party,” she said at a campaign stop with Loeffler. “This is the Democratic Party that believes you cancel anyone that doesn't agree with you. They believe that you defund the police and stop taking care of those that serve us. They believe that socialism is the new way of life.”

.@NikkiHaley: "This is the Democratic Party that believes you cancel anyone that doesn't agree with you... They believe that socialism is the new way of life." pic.twitter.com/Uz2XiOpSXi — The Hill (@thehill) December 20, 2020

After campaigning in Georgia on Sunday, Haley continued to encourage Republicans to “fight back” against the far-left policies embraced by Democrat candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, and reminded voters that “all eyes” are on Georgia.

“These liberal policies...they’re going further and further to ‘defunding the police,’ canceling anyone who doesn’t agree with you--they want socialism to be the way of the future, and they want to turn over your healthcare and lives to the government,” Haley said of Ossoff and Warnock on Fox and Friends on Monday morning. “It’s everything that we’ve worked hard not to do. It goes against our freedoms. And Republicans need to fight back...It’s not just ‘all eyes are on Georgia,’ the American public is really counting on every person in Georgia to get out and vote.”

Republicans remain united around Perdue and Loeffler as control of the Senate is on the line in the January 5 runoff elections.