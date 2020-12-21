Mitch McConnell

Leader McConnell Tells Americans 'Help is on The Way' Ahead of COVID Relief Passage

Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Dec 21, 2020 8:00 AM
Source: Sarah Silbiger/Pool via AP

Congressional leadership reached a deal on a second COVID relief package on Sunday, after months of failed negotiations. Party leaders finalized a $900 billion stimulus package that includes funding for direct checks, the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), unemployment benefits, coronavirus vaccine development and testing, child care, and eviction bans, among other provisions, Politico reported.

During tense negotiations with Democratic leadership, Senate Republicans held firm on a priority put forth by Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA), that would end the Federal Reserve’s lending programs on December 31, and mandate congressional approval to renew the spending measures. The final deal includes compromised language that slims down the Fed’s lending power. Toomey called the provision a “win for taxpayers and an independent Fed.”

The House and Senate are expected to pass the bipartisan, bicameral package on Monday. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) told Americans that “more help is on the way” ahead of the holiday season.

