Donald Trump Jr. to Campaign with Senator Perdue Ahead of Runoff Election

In the middle of Georgia’s pair of runoff Senate elections, and as the Trump campaign continues to contest election results, Donald Trump Jr. plans to visit the Peach State to campaign with incumbent GOP Senator David Perdue.

The president’s son has not played into the deranged idea which encourages Georgians to sit out the runoff elections in January, that is pushed by some allies of President Trump.

“I think that’s literally what the Democrats’ want you to believe,” Trump Jr. said of the bizarre claims aimed at disenfranchising GOP voters. “They [Democrats] would love for you to take this stance...they can pack the courts, they can attack the second amendment, they can give D.C. statehood, they’ll then give Puerto Rico statehood. You’ll have four permanent Democratic senators...If you sit back and allow apathy to take over, and allow that to rule your thought process, you are literally giving the Democrats everything they have hoped for and dreamed for from conservatives for the last 50 years. We cannot allow that…”

Sen. Perdue echoed Trump Jr., encouraging GOP voter turnout in the January 5 runoff election, which will eventually decide which party controls the Senate.

“Few have been stronger advocates for me and Kelly Loeffler than Donald Trump Jr. has -- it will be fantastic to have him down in Georgia to campaign with us this week,” Senator Perdue said in a statement. “Donald understands how critical this election is to defending the great work President Trump achieved these last four years and knows that every Georgian needs to get back out and vote before January 5. He has been a tremendous asset in our fight to hold the line and we look forward to seeing him on the trail.”

Vice President Mike Pence will also be in Georgia this week. Republicans are bringing major resources to Georgia as they look to defend the seats held by Sens. Perdue and Loeffler.

