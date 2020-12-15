Watch: Warnock Said Senate Republicans Tried to 'Kill Children' After Passage of 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

Troubling remarks from Rev. Raphael Warnock, who is running in one of two runoff elections in Georgia, continue to haunt his candidacy. Newly uncovered video shows Warnock vilifying U.S. Senators who voted for the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act as “gangsters and thugs,” who engaged in a scheme to “kill children,” during a sermon he delivered in 2017. He drew a parallel between the lawmakers who passed the landmark legislation and Herod the Great, whom the New Testament says ordered the mass murder of Jewish babies in Bethlehem.

"While others were sleeping, members of the United States Senate declared war, launched a vicious and evil attack on the most vulnerable people in America," he said in 2017. "Herod is on the loose. Herod is a cynical politician, who's willing to kill children and kill the children's health program in order to preserve his own wealth and his own power."

?? NEW UNCOVERED VIDEO:



Democrat Raphael Warnock called GOP Senators "gangsters and thugs" trying to "kill children" for cutting taxes for working-class families. https://t.co/WxpM6ufCbH #GApol #GAsen pic.twitter.com/LBDMuJqkop — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) December 14, 2020

Warnock continued to rail against the tax cuts, accusing senators of “picking the pockets of the poor.”

“...the United States Senate decided by a slim majority to pick the pockets of the poor, the sick, the old, and the yet unborn in order to line the pockets of the ultra-rich. Don't tell me about gangsters and thugs on the streets, there are more gangsters and thugs in Washington, D.C., in the Capitol than there are—a bunch of them,” he said.

In reality, the tax cuts signed into law by President Trump overwhelmingly benefited the middle class. Data shows that every tax bracket earning under a million dollars annually received a tax cut in 2018. Loeffler responded to Warnock's unhinged comments, calling her opponent's characterization of the 2017 tax cuts "Dangerous. Extreme. And just wrong," in a tweet on Monday.

Warnock hopes to unseat Loeffler in January’s runoff election, but his past comments continue to lend credibility to Loeffler’s “radical liberal” characterization of her opponent.

Recommended video