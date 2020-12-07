Raphael Warnock Avoids Question on Court Packing, Refuses to Denounce Marxism

In one of two battleground runoff elections occurring in Georgia, Democrat candidate Raphael Warnock refused to take a stance on expanding the size of the Supreme Court when pressed on the issue, yet again. Previously, Warnock said that questions about “court packing” were equivalent to sowing division.

In a debate with incumbent GOP Senator Kelly Loeffler on Sunday night, Warnock dodged the question two separate times, claiming that he is "not focused" on the potential for packing the high court.

This is one of the most ridiculous deflections I've seen in politics...



Democrat Raphael Warnock dodged multiple times when asked if he'd pack the U.S. Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/gFkRuoNw6Q — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) December 7, 2020

Great question from @bluestein to @ReverendWarnock on packing the courts.



He refuses to answer, says "he's not hearing from Georgians about that."



"He's not focused on it."



THAT is going to be a problem. #GApol — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 7, 2020

After declining to take a stance on expanding the size of the Supreme Court, Warnock went on to refuse to denounce Marxist ideology. Senator Loeffler challenged her opponent to reject Marxism and socialism, after previously offering support for leaders who embrace those ideologies, but he would not.

Democrat Raphael Warnock refusing to denounce marxism -->



"Warnock, in your writings and your teachings you have repeatedly praised Marxism and the redistribution of income."#GAsen #GApolpic.twitter.com/x6AzvH3cl9 — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) December 7, 2020

Senator Loeffler has labeled Warnock as “too radical” for Georgia as the control of the Senate hinges on Georgia’s runoff elections.