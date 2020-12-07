Raphael Warnock Avoids Question on Court Packing, Refuses to Denounce Marxism

In one of two battleground runoff elections occurring in Georgia, Democrat candidate Raphael Warnock refused to take a stance on expanding the size of the Supreme Court when pressed on the issue, yet again. Previously, Warnock said that questions about “court packing” were equivalent to sowing division.
In a debate with incumbent GOP Senator Kelly Loeffler on Sunday night, Warnock dodged the question two separate times, claiming that he is "not focused" on the potential for packing the high court.
After declining to take a stance on expanding the size of the Supreme Court, Warnock went on to refuse to denounce Marxist ideology. Senator Loeffler challenged her opponent to reject Marxism and socialism, after previously offering support for leaders who embrace those ideologies, but he would not.
Senator Loeffler has labeled Warnock as “too radical” for Georgia as the control of the Senate hinges on Georgia’s runoff elections.