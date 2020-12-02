GOP Group Rolls Out 'Biden Accountability Initiative' to Counter Incoming Administration

As the probability of a Joe Biden presidency increases, a major GOP group is wasting no time on working to hold him accountable. America Rising, a powerhouse, Republican research organization, rolled out its Biden Accountability Initiative on Wednesday.

The group said that the initiative is a “full scale effort” to fight back against “Joe Biden’s liberal agenda, appointments and policies.”

“We will utilize every resource at our disposal to counter the Biden administration’s far-left policies,” said America Rising PAC Communications Director Chris Martin. “The Biden Accountability Initiative will serve as a bulwark against what Joe Biden himself described as the most progressive administration in our nation’s history.”

Both during and after the Democratic primary, America Rising laid the groundwork for accountability for the eventual Democratic president. The group was laser-focused on Biden’s 40-year career in Washington, often framing him as a “swamp creature.” The group’s work pushed the focus to Biden’s record, and highlighted his flip-flopping on crucial issues.

Most notably, America Rising was a crucial advocate behind the push for the documents concerning Biden’s career in the Senate to be released to the public, after his former aide accused him of sexual assault. Though the documents have yet to be unsealed, the group called on the University of Delaware, which houses the records, and Biden himself to give the public transparency.

The Biden Accountability Initiative will include documents on his cabinet appointments and nominees, Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) campaigns concerning Biden’s record and that of his family, and analysis of his policy plans.