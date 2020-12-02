Anti-Police Group Backs Warnock in Georgia Runoff Election

Another radical interest group is throwing their support behind Raphael Warnock, in one of two runoff Senate elections in Georgia. The Working Families Party, backed by progressive lawmakers including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, is a strong proponent of the movement to “defund the police.”

The organization’s backing is Warnock’s second endorsement from an anti-law enforcement group; Black Lives Matter (BLM) PAC also threw their support behind Warnock. The Senate hopeful has made a host of controversial comments in the past, including vile sentiments about law enforcement officers. Warnock referred to police as "gangsters," "thugs," and "bullies."

Whoa. Tucker Carlson just exposed Georgia Democrat Raphael Warnock's disgusting comments about law enforcement.



Warnock has called police officers "gangsters and thugs" and "bullies."



WATCH --> #GAsen #GApol pic.twitter.com/vdZiioxuKM — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) September 22, 2020

Neither Warnock or Jon Ossoff has denounced the fringe movement that advocates for “defunding” law enforcement.

“Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock would work with their radical allies to implement extreme liberal policies, and they would begin with defunding the police,” said Abigail Sigler, GA GOP Spokeswoman. “Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, and The Squad are eager to help Radical Raphael and Jon Ossoff because enacting their radical socialist agenda hinges on a Democratic Senate Majority. Radical Raphael and Jon Ossoff will just be rubber stamps for the socialists propping up their campaigns, and Georgians cannot trust them to fight for conservative values.”

While Warnock receives support from anti-law enforcement groups, incumbent GOP Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue remain staunch supporters of police officers. Both have fiercely denounced the radical movement to “defund the police,” while their respective opponents remain silent.