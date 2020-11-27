President Trump to Campaign for Sens. Perdue and Loeffler in Georgia

President Trump announced on Thursday that he will visit Georgia to campaign in support of GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in their runoff elections that will both occur in January. The pair of runoffs will ultimately decide which party controls the upper chamber.

White House clarifies just now that "when the President said he would be going to Georgia on Saturday, he means Saturday, Dec. 5, not this Saturday." https://t.co/fXmUydrhCe — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) November 26, 2020

Sens. Perdue and Loeffler have both been strong allies for the president, and have supported his efforts to challenge election results in key swing states, including Georgia.

I’m excited to welcome @realDonaldTrump back to Georgia next Saturday for a rally with @Perduesenate & me! We will ALWAYS have his back — and I’m so honored he has ours! #gapol #gasen pic.twitter.com/7it5FYEuSP — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) November 27, 2020

Looking forward to welcoming @realDonaldTrump back to Georgia! https://t.co/09xuwBemkz — David Perdue (@Perduesenate) November 27, 2020

President Trump disputed the notion that conservatives should not turnout for Georgia’s January runoff elections as a form of vengeance for what some say is a “stolen election.” Some conservatives even said that Georgia GOP voters should write-in President Trump instead of voting for Sens. Perdue and Loeffler, which is not even possible in these runoff elections. The president recognized all that is at stake in Georgia’s runoff elections, with control of the Senate hanging in the balance, in a followup tweet on Friday morning:

No, the 2020 Election was a total scam, we won by a lot (and will hopefully turn over the fraudulent result), but we must get out and help David and Kelly, two GREAT people. Otherwise we are playing right into the hands of some very sick people. I will be in Georgia on Saturday! https://t.co/1ziqFq9S6O — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2020

Both Sens. Perdue and Loeffler face tough fights in what is shaping up to be a runoff election with a record-breaking price tag. Democrat challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock hope to both incumbents and hand power over to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), giving Joe Biden a majority in both chambers of Congress.

The Trump campaign is still contesting the election results, that were certified by Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) last week. Both Sens. Perdue and Loeffler have supported the president's effort to challenge potential voter fraud.