david perdue

President Trump to Campaign for Sens. Perdue and Loeffler in Georgia

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Nov 27, 2020 12:00 PM
  Share   Tweet  
President Trump to Campaign for Sens. Perdue and Loeffler in Georgia

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Trump announced on Thursday that he will visit Georgia to campaign in support of GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in their runoff elections that will both occur in January. The pair of runoffs will ultimately decide which party controls the upper chamber.

Sens. Perdue and Loeffler have both been strong allies for the president, and have supported his efforts to challenge election results in key swing states, including Georgia.

President Trump disputed the notion that conservatives should not turnout for Georgia’s January runoff elections as a form of vengeance for what some say is a “stolen election.” Some conservatives even said that Georgia GOP voters should write-in President Trump instead of voting for Sens. Perdue and Loeffler, which is not even possible in these runoff elections. The president recognized all that is at stake in Georgia’s runoff elections, with control of the Senate hanging in the balance, in a followup tweet on Friday morning:

Both Sens. Perdue and Loeffler face tough fights in what is shaping up to be a runoff election with a record-breaking price tag. Democrat challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock hope to both incumbents and hand power over to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), giving Joe Biden a majority in both chambers of Congress. 

The Trump campaign is still contesting the election results, that were certified by Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) last week. Both Sens. Perdue and Loeffler have supported the president's effort to challenge potential voter fraud.

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler
'Cover Up': Trump Lawyers React After Third Circuit Rejects PA Lawsuit
Cortney O'Brien
We Know What It Will Take for Trump to Concede the 2020 Race to Joe Biden
Matt Vespa
Here's the Part of Sidney Powell’s Lawsuit That Could Impact the Outcome of the Election
Matt Vespa
Legendary Rockers Team Up to Record an 'Anti-Lockdown' Song
Cortney O'Brien

Leader of Iran's Nuclear Weapons Program Reportedly Assassinated
Cortney O'Brien
Does Fauci Realize That Millions Already Gave His Thanksgiving Advice the Middle Finger?
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular