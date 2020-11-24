Georgia

'Come on Down': Senator Perdue Challenges AOC to Campaign for Jon Ossoff in Georgia Runoff

Nov 24, 2020
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

GOP Senator David Perdue challenged Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to keep up her promise to campaign in Georgia for Democrat challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. The self-proclaimed socialist congresswoman teamed up with failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams to mobilize Democratic voters to unseat both Sen. Perdue and Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

In the middle of a contentious runoff election with high stakes behind it, Sen. Perdue pointed to previous comments made by Rep. Ocasio-Cortez. She hoped that Democrats would flip both seats in Georgia in order to give Joe Biden a majority in the Senate, so that progressive measures can pass without input from the GOP.

"[AOC said] ‘We have to win those two seats in Georgia because we do not want to negotiate.’ She wants the Green New Deal without compromise. That gave us the Affordable Care Act, Dodd-Frank, the CFPB, the Great Society, and the New Deal. When the Democrats have total control, which is what they want, you will end up with massive sweeping changes in America that you would never be able to do with a bipartisan requirement."

Sens. Perdue and Loeffler consistently repeat that they are "the last line of defense" against the implementation of a far-left agenda. Indeed, with progressive lawmakers like Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Ocasio-Cortez involved, the pair of Georgia Republicans represents the best chance for the GOP to hold Democrats accountable and prevent radically progressive measures from becoming law.

