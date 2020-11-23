John Kerry

Biden Announces Slate of National Security Appointees

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Nov 23, 2020 12:35 PM
Source: AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Joe Biden’s transition team announced a slate of national security nominees on Monday morning, including some familiar names. The former vice president revealed that he will tap former Secretary of State under the Obama administration, John Kerry, for a presidential nomination on climate change. Former deputy national security adviser Avril Haines as Director of National Intelligence, and longtime Biden aide Tony Blinken will be Biden’s nominee for Secretary of State. Linda Thomas-Greenfield will be tapped to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Both Thomas-Greenfield and Kerry will be given seats on the National Security Council. 

If confirmed, Alejandro Mayorkas would be the first Latino secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Haines would be the first woman named as intelligence chief. 

This is a developing story.

