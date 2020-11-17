House Republicans Elect Leadership Slate After Making Historic Gains on Election Night

After making historic gains on election day, House Republicans elected their slate of leadership for the 117th Congress. The House GOP kept Rep. Kevin McCarthy (CA) as minority leader, Rep. Steve Scalise (LA) as Whip, and Rep. Liz Cheney (WY) as Conference Chair. Rep. Tom Emmer (MN) was also reelected for another term as Chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC).

House Republicans defeated the odds predicted by pollsters and pundits ahead of the general election. After a gain of 5 to 15 seats was predicted for Democrats, House Republicans cut Speaker Pelosi's majority in the lower chamber to a historic low, and thus far, no Republican incumbents have lost their elections.