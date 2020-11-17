Senate Blocks Advancement on Judy Shelton's Nomination to Federal Reserve Board

The Senate voted to block the advancement of Judy Shelton’s nomination by President Trump to sit on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. Shelton’s nomination stirred controversy among Democrats and Republicans, with GOP Sens. Lamar Alexander (TN), Mitt Romney (UT), and Susan Collins (ME) all voicing opposition to her nomination before it even came to the floor.

2) She needed 51 yeas to clear the filibuster bar. However, the Senate could only muster 47 yeas to advance her nomination.



The vote was 47-50 — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 17, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — Controversial Federal Reserve pick Judy Shelton fails to advance in key Senate test vote; future of nomination uncertain. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) November 17, 2020

Judy Shelton’s nomination to Fed board of governors stalls on a 47-50 vote after Kamala Harris returns to cast key vote. McConnell can move to reconsider the nomination at a later time but they’ll lose a vote - McSally’s - once Mark Kelly is sworn in in coming weeks — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 17, 2020

Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Rick Scott (R-FL) were not present at the vote due to exposure to coronavirus, and Sen. Alexander was also absent. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) returned to the Senate to oppose Shelton’s nomination.

3 Republican Senators did not vote in Shelton cloture vote:

- Alexander (TN) opposed nomination but was not present

- Grassley (IA) in quarantine for COVID-19 exposure

- Scott (FL) in quarantine for COVID-19 exposure — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) November 17, 2020

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) changed his vote to “nay” in order to be able to bring Shelton’s nomination to the floor again in the future.