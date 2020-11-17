Federal Reserve

Senate Blocks Advancement on Judy Shelton's Nomination to Federal Reserve Board

The Senate voted to block the advancement of Judy Shelton’s nomination by President Trump to sit on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. Shelton’s nomination stirred controversy among Democrats and Republicans, with GOP Sens. Lamar Alexander (TN), Mitt Romney (UT), and Susan Collins (ME) all voicing opposition to her nomination before it even came to the floor. 

Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Rick Scott (R-FL) were not present at the vote due to exposure to coronavirus, and Sen. Alexander was also absent. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) returned to the Senate to oppose Shelton’s nomination. 

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) changed his vote to “nay” in order to be able to bring Shelton’s nomination to the floor again in the future.

