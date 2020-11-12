Lindsey Graham

Sen. Graham to Give 1M in Campaign Funds to Perdue and Loeffler in Georgia Runoff Elections

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Nov 12, 2020 2:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) revealed on Thursday that he will be giving two of his GOP colleagues, Sens. David Perdue (R-GA) and Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) $1 million from his campaign funds for their runoff election fights. 

Fresh off of a reelection victory, Sen. Graham said that the Democratic challengers in Georgia, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, will receive a “tsunami of liberal money.”

“I’m going to donate a million dollars to [Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue] from my campaign to make sure they have the resources to combat a tsunami of liberal money about to sink Georgia...I’ve got two million donors. I’m going to ask my donors to help Georgia and I want to encourage every other Republican, just don’t go to Georgia, give to Georgia,” he said on Fox and Friends on Thursday morning:

If Democrats are able to bring Ossoff and Warnock to victory in Georgia, Sen. Schumer would turn the Senate into a fast-track to Democrats' "radical agenda," Sen. Graham said:

“What we’re trying to do is stop the most radical agenda in the history of American politics from being enacted and Georgia stands in the way of socialism for America."

Control of the Senate hinges on Georgia’s pair of runoff elections, and Democrats face a narrow path to flipping both seats in order to gain a majority in the upper chamber. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) was the first GOP Senator to campaign on behalf of Sens. Perdue and Loeffler on Wednesday as Republicans prepare to defend both seats.

