'The Apex Predator of the United States Senate': Leader McConnell Unanimously Reelected as Majority Leader

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was unanimously reelected as leader of the Senate on Tuesday morning, allowing him to continue his streak as the longest-serving GOP majority leader in the upper chamber.

The GOP conference just re-elected @senatemajldr unanimously. Applause audible outside the room. — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) November 10, 2020

From the pool. McConnell re-elected unanimously as Senate GOP Ldr — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 10, 2020

Leader McConnell was nominated by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), who pointed out the hysterical nicknames that Democrats give to Leader McConnell as he serves as a firewall against the far-left’s legislative agenda.

“...Mitch’s critics keep giving him nicknames intended as an insult that he keeps adopting with glee,” Sen. Cotton said. “A few weeks ago, someone called him the Apex Predator of American politics, which may be the best yet. I nominate as our leader, the Apex Predator of the United States Senate, Addison Mitchell McConnell Jr.”

In other GOP leadership, Sen. John Thune (R-SD) is expected to be reelected as whip, Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) as conference chair, Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) as GOP vice chair, and Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) as chair of the policy committee.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was also reelected as the Democrats’ leader in the upper chamber, after the party unperformed in Senate elections last Tuesday.