GOP Senate Arm Previews What's at Stake if Democrats Win Georgia Runoff Elections

Ahead of two runoff Senate elections in Georgia, where Republicans must defend the seats held by Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in order to hold the majority in the upper chamber, the GOP’s Senate arm previewed what is at stake in this pair of overtime elections.

If Democrats take back the Senate, minority leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) vowed that “nothing is off the table,” including eliminating the legislative filibuster and packing the Supreme Court. Indeed, if Democrats clinch the majority, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is slated to chair the budget committee. The only self-proclaimed socialist in the United States Senate, a vote for Democrats in Georgia is a vote for socialism, the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) says:

NEW VIDEO: If Democrats win in Georgia, a socialist @BernieSanders will run America’s budget. Don’t let it happen. #HoldTheLine pic.twitter.com/JSlx2Koe1M — The Senate Majority (@NRSC) November 10, 2020

Democrats: the socialism message is really hurting us in Senate races.



Also Democrats: if we take the majority an ACTUAL socialist will run the budget committee. https://t.co/c50KO0ttfd — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 10, 2020

The runoff elections for Sens. Perdue and Loeffler represent Democrats' last chance to take back the majority in the Senate, after Speaker Pelosi and her caucus were demolished in congressional elections and now only hold a slim majority over the GOP. Sen. Schumer as majority leader, with Ossoff and Warnock in the Senate, would be enough for the far-left to fast-track their legislative agenda, as Sen. Tom Cotton pointed out:

"If Jon Ossoff, a trust fund socialist. And Raphael Warnock, Jeremiah Wright's biggest supporter in Georgia, win January 5th, Chuck Schumer will lead the Senate..."



Watch what that means:#GAsenpic.twitter.com/ArSz6FyKiZ — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) November 10, 2020

Sen. Schumer vowed that his party will "change America" if Democrats manage to flip both of Georgia's Senate seats.