Nancy Pelosi

Speaker Pelosi Claims Democrats 'Won The War' After Her Caucus Saw Massive Congressional Losses

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Nov 06, 2020 12:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) weighed in on the state of the election after the presidential race was called for former Vice President Joe Biden on Friday morning. As she seeks another term as Speaker of the House, Pelosi claimed that Democrats “won the war” given the election results. 

While the call for Biden was more than likely correct, given his electoral gains in Pennsylvania and Georgia, House Democrats have little to celebrate. Pollsters projected Speaker Pelosi’s caucus to gain between 5 and 15 house seats, which would have expanded their already comfortable majority, but the GOP actually gained seats despite predictions. With a handful of races still outstanding, House Democrats are on track to hold a very slim majority in the lower chamber. On the Senate side, Leader McConnell is poised to hold his firewall of a majority in the upper chamber, pending Georgia’s runoff elections. On the statewide level, Republicans flipped or held onto control of numerous state legislatures. Democrats’ electoral outcomes hardly represent “winning the war.”

While Speaker Pelosi is slated to hang onto the gavel, many moderates in her caucus are furious at her lack of good governance that contributed to Democrats’ massive losses in congressional races.

Most Popular