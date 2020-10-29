House Republicans

New Poll Shows GOP Challenger Matt Mowers Leading Chris Pappas in Key House Race

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Oct 29, 2020 5:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
New Poll Shows GOP Challenger Matt Mowers Leading Chris Pappas in Key House Race

Source: AP Photo/Mel Evans

With 5 days left until Tuesday’s general election, a new poll shows a key congressional race shifting. A University of New Hampshire poll shows GOP challenger Matt Mowers closing in on incumbent Democrat Congressman Chris Pappas in New Hampshire’s first congressional district. Among likely voters, Mowers leads by 2 points ahead of election day.

The GOP challenger said that the incumbent is “part of the swamp” and pointed to his near-perfect record of voting with Speaker Pelosi.

"...Chris Pappas said he’d be an independent voice for you. Instead, he’s gone down to Washington and become a part of the swamp. He’s voted with Nancy Pelosi 100% of the time, even supporting one of the largest tax hikes in American history," Mowers said in a release. "In Congress, I’ll be different. I will be an independent voice and partner with Governor Sununu to lower taxes, support our law enforcement officers and hold China accountable. Granite Staters are ready to fire Chris Pappas on Tuesday."

In September, Rep. Pappas held a wide 18-point lead over Mowers. A former official at the State Department, Mowers has the enthusiastic backing of President Trump.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
The Electoral College Prediction That Will Leave the Left 'Terribly Shocked'
Matt Vespa
NBC Gets Nervous About Biden's Campaign Style: This May Not End Well
Katie Pavlich
UPS Finds Tucker Carlson’s Missing Biden-Related Documents
Jeremy Frankel
Instead of Covering the Actual Hunter Scandal, the AP Targets Justice Thomas's Wife
VIP
Cortney O'Brien
Biden to Campaign in Minnesota Four Days Before The Election
Reagan McCarthy

Are Democrats Heading for a 2020 Bloodbath?
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular