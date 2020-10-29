Minnesota

Biden to Campaign in Minnesota Four Days Before The Election

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Oct 29, 2020 3:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Biden to Campaign in Minnesota Four Days Before The Election

Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign announced that the Democrats’ nominee will campaign in Minnesota on Friday, after weeks of continued absence from Biden on the campaign trail.

Recent polls show Biden up slightly in Minnesota, but for the former vice president's plan to spend the Friday before election day in what has historically been a solid state for Democrats raises questions about the campaign’s confidence. A Republican presidential candidate has not won Minnesota since 1972. 

Biden will also make stops in Iowa and Wisconsin, as both campaigns battle for these states. President Trump will also campaign in Minnesota on Friday afternoon, vowing to flip the state in Tuesday’s election.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Former Speaker Newt Gingrich Predicts Electoral College Slaughter for Joe Biden
Matt Vespa
UPS Finds Tucker Carlson’s Missing Biden-Related Documents
Jeremy Frankel
Fact Check: CNN Refuses to Air 'False' Anti-Biden Ad, Even Though It's Accurate
Guy Benson
Sen. Susan Collins Burns Sara Gideon for Dodging Question on Court Packing
Reagan McCarthy
Twitter Censors Top CBP Official's Account After Posting Facts About the Border Wall
Julio Rosas

Are Democrats Heading for a 2020 Bloodbath?
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular