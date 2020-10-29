Biden to Campaign in Minnesota Four Days Before The Election

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign announced that the Democrats’ nominee will campaign in Minnesota on Friday, after weeks of continued absence from Biden on the campaign trail.

Dems have been optimistic about Minnesota lately but Biden camp just announced he's making a late trip there Friday. pic.twitter.com/FNWK3ttwhD — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) October 29, 2020

Hmmm "On Friday, October 30, Joe Biden will travel to Minnesota" — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) October 29, 2020

JUST IN: Joe Biden is heading to St. Paul, Minnesota, tomorrow. It will be the fullest travel day of his general election campaign, with stops now in Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. — Matt Viser (@mviser) October 29, 2020

NEW: Biden adding a stop in Minnesota tomorrow, a drive-in rally in St. Paul



Overall Biden hitting Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin tomorrow pic.twitter.com/qrlgx4XPCF — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) October 29, 2020

Recent polls show Biden up slightly in Minnesota, but for the former vice president's plan to spend the Friday before election day in what has historically been a solid state for Democrats raises questions about the campaign’s confidence. A Republican presidential candidate has not won Minnesota since 1972.

Does a campaign spend the Friday before Election Day in these states if their internals match, say, 538’s current aggregate, putting Biden up 1 in Iowa, up 8 in Minnesota, and up 8.4 in Wisconsin? https://t.co/Ai23MNpzTv — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) October 29, 2020

Biden will also make stops in Iowa and Wisconsin, as both campaigns battle for these states. President Trump will also campaign in Minnesota on Friday afternoon, vowing to flip the state in Tuesday’s election.