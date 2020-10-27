black lives matter

Riots Erupt in Philadelphia After Police Shoot Armed Man; 30 Officers Hospitalized

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Oct 27, 2020 11:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Violent unrest broke out in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Monday night after a police-involved shooting that occurred earlier in the day. Philadelphia police officers were responding to a domestic call involving Walter Wallace Jr., when he refused to surrender his knife to law enforcement, according to reports. Graphic video shows police officers telling Wallace to “put the knife down,” multiple times before officers eventually shot and killed him.

Civil unrest erupted after Monday’s police-involved shooting, and multiple law enforcement officers sustained injuries from violent rioters.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney (D) said that the incident remains under investigation.

