Riots Erupt in Philadelphia After Police Shoot Armed Man; 30 Officers Hospitalized

Violent unrest broke out in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Monday night after a police-involved shooting that occurred earlier in the day. Philadelphia police officers were responding to a domestic call involving Walter Wallace Jr., when he refused to surrender his knife to law enforcement, according to reports. Graphic video shows police officers telling Wallace to “put the knife down,” multiple times before officers eventually shot and killed him.

Civil unrest erupted after Monday’s police-involved shooting, and multiple law enforcement officers sustained injuries from violent rioters.

Fires, clashes with police, looting and protests all followed Philly police shooting and killing Walter Wallace Jr. in West Philadelphia. Dozens of officers were hurt and dozens of people were arrested overnight. Here's the latest. -->> https://t.co/tSq6GIe5dt pic.twitter.com/R9WJG28ndq — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) October 27, 2020

The violence against officers is the aftermath of the #WalterWallaceJr shooting in #WestPhilly Monday. @PhillyPolice say the man lunged at officers with a knife. He was shot multiple times. He died later at a hospital. https://t.co/AC9OsKpxtf — Lauren Dawn Johnson (@LaurenDawnFox29) October 27, 2020

BREAKING, UPDATE: @PPDEricGripp says 30 @PhillyPolice officers were injured overnight in #WestPhilly civil unrest. Most of the injuries were related to projectile items being thrown at officers. Several dozen arrests were made for looting and vandalizing at local businesses. — Lauren Dawn Johnson (@LaurenDawnFox29) October 27, 2020

BREAKING: @PPDEricGripp reports at least 12 @PhillyPolice officers hospitalized at this hour with various injuries. One of them—a 56 year old female sergeant hit by a black pickup truck near 52nd and Walnut. She is in stable condition with a broken leg. #WestPhilly — Lauren Dawn Johnson (@LaurenDawnFox29) October 27, 2020

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney (D) said that the incident remains under investigation.