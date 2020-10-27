Supreme Court

Speaker Pelosi on Expanding Size of Courts: 'Let's Take a Look and See'

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Oct 27, 2020 9:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
Speaker Pelosi on Expanding Size of Courts: 'Let's Take a Look and See'

Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

After the Senate confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Monday night, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) weighed in on the future of the size of the high court. 

As her party begins to embrace the idea of “court packing,” or expanding the size of the Supreme Court, Speaker Pelosi said that a 9-justice court could be obsolete. Speaker Pelosi also hinted that the federal courts may need to be expanded in size: "Should we expand the courts? Let's take a look and see. Maybe we need more District Courts as well," she said.

The idea of “court packing” remains vastly unpopular with the American people, to various degrees, among Democrats, Republicans and Independents.

Despite the political posturing coming from Democrats, the majority of Americans also favored confirming now-Justice Barrett to the highest court in the land.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
CNN's Reporting in Pennsylvania Does Not Look Good For Biden
Leah Barkoukis

Dems and Their Media Cohorts Throw a Massive Twitter Tantrum
Beth Baumann

Media Now Think Putin Is a Trusted Source...on One Issue At Least
Leah Barkoukis

Liberal Law Professor: I'm Alarmed Joe Biden Is Considering These 'Wacky' Changes to the Supreme Court
Matt Vespa

Women on 'The Five' Are Rightfully Stunned at How the Left Is Treating Amy Coney Barrett
Beth Baumann
What a Liberal Voter Reportedly Did to Her Conservative Dad Is Just Deplorable
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular