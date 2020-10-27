Speaker Pelosi on Expanding Size of Courts: 'Let's Take a Look and See'

After the Senate confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Monday night, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) weighed in on the future of the size of the high court.

As her party begins to embrace the idea of “court packing,” or expanding the size of the Supreme Court, Speaker Pelosi said that a 9-justice court could be obsolete. Speaker Pelosi also hinted that the federal courts may need to be expanded in size: "Should we expand the courts? Let's take a look and see. Maybe we need more District Courts as well," she said.

The idea of “court packing” remains vastly unpopular with the American people, to various degrees, among Democrats, Republicans and Independents.

Dems: 57% yes / 28% no

Indies: 25% yes / 65% no

Rs: 6% yes / 89% no



Despite the political posturing coming from Democrats, the majority of Americans also favored confirming now-Justice Barrett to the highest court in the land.