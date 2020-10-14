Poll: Support For Judge Barrett's Confirmation Continues to Climb

In the middle of her hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee, support for Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court continues to rise. Forty-eight percent of registered voters favor Judge Barrett’s confirmation, which is a two-point bump from just one week ago. Notably, independent voters indicated a significant swing in support. A majority of Democrats still oppose Judge Barrett's nomination, but support doubled over the last two weeks.

Morning Consult poll: Support to confirm Amy Coney Barrett continues to rise, going from +3 at the end of September to +17 today.



Support from idependents has moved from -3 to +7 over the last two weeks.



There is zero chance that ACB is not confirmed given these numbers. pic.twitter.com/E0PcQt50aE — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) October 14, 2020

As the Senate Judiciary Committee considers Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, our new polling with @politico shows support for her confirmation remains sturdy.https://t.co/wbDcpw0GVF pic.twitter.com/gCQ9f5EZQs — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) October 14, 2020

Coney Barrett growing more popular as the public gets to know her. https://t.co/OlUfjgj1Rt — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) October 14, 2020

Despite Democrats’ effort to create an alarmist narrative around Judge Barrett’s nomination, Americans are rightfully impressed by both her credentials and her answers to Senators’ questions, some of which are outrageous.

Judge Barrett’s confirmation hearings continue before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. Follow all of our coverage here.