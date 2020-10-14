Supreme Court

Poll: Support For Judge Barrett's Confirmation Continues to Climb

Reagan McCarthy
Oct 14, 2020
Source: Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP

In the middle of her hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee, support for Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court continues to rise. Forty-eight percent of registered voters favor Judge Barrett’s confirmation, which is a two-point bump from just one week ago. Notably, independent voters indicated a significant swing in support. A majority of Democrats still oppose Judge Barrett's nomination, but support doubled over the last two weeks.

Despite Democrats’ effort to create an alarmist narrative around Judge Barrett’s nomination, Americans are rightfully impressed by both her credentials and her answers to Senators’ questions, some of which are outrageous.

Judge Barrett’s confirmation hearings continue before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. Follow all of our coverage here.

