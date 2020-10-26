Arizona

Celebrated U.S. Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Endorses Sen. McSally Over Mark Kelly in Arizona Senate Race

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Oct 26, 2020 12:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Alex Sanz, File

Celebrated U.S. Astronaut Buzz Aldrin threw his support behind Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) in her battleground reelection campaign, over retired astronaut Mark Kelly (D). Most famously known for piloting the Apollo 11 Lunar Module in 1969, Aldrin was one of two men to first walk the moon.

The incumbent GOP Senator applauded the “absolute honor” of having Aldrin’s endorsement, in what is one of the most competitive races on November’s map for Republicans.

Though Kelly touts his astronaut career in his campaign to unseat Sen. McSally, the Democratic challenger was discovered to have multiple business ties to China and the Chinese Communist Party. Sen. McSally's reelection is rated as "Lean Democrat" by Cook Political Report and Real Clear Politics.

