college campus

Sens. Cotton and Loeffler Ask AG Barr to Investigate 'Apparent Racial Segregation' on College Campuses

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Oct 23, 2020 12:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Sens. Cotton and Loeffler Ask AG Barr to Investigate 'Apparent Racial Segregation' on College Campuses

Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

GOP Senators Tom Cotton (AR) and Kelly Loeffler (GA) wrote to Attorney General Bill Barr asking for a Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation into apparent violations of Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act on college campuses. 

“I write to bring your attention to an alarming trend of apparent racial segregation in schools in the United States,” Cotton and Loeffler wrote. “These cases appear to violate Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race in federally funded programs or activities. I urge the Department of Justice to investigate these and similar cases as part of our nation’s commitment to equality before the law.”

The pair of GOP Senators cited two recent incidents that raise alarms about violations of equality under the law:

“On September 8, the Center for Social Justice and Inclusion at the University of Michigan-Dearborn two virtual 'cafes,' or online discussion groups, that were segregated on the basis of race, with moderators also segregated on the basis of race...the University of Michigan appears to have created 'whites only' and 'non-whites only' events, in a manner reminiscent of the doctrine of racial segregation overturned by Brown v. Board of Education,” they tell AG Barr. “On August 7, the University of Kentucky’s Bias Incident Support Service hosted segregated training sessions for resident assistants, ‘one for RAs who identify as Black, Indigenous, Person of Color and one for RAs who identify as White.’”

Cotton and Loeffler point out that college administrators “rationalize” racial segregation activities “as a tool to further diversity.”

Read the Senators’ full letter to AG Barr below:

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

BREAKING: Trump Announces Another Country Has Normalized Relations with Israel
Cortney O'Brien

The Moment Biden Threw Obama Under the Bus During the Final Presidential Debate
Leah Barkoukis
'You Had Eight Years with Obama': Trump Hammers Biden on Criminal Justice Reform
Julio Rosas
Top Biden Advisor Accuses Trump of Spreading 'Russian Misinformation' By Bringing Up Hunter Scandal
Julio Rosas
Gov. Kristi Noem Reacts to Media's Obsession With Her Refusing to Lock Down Her State
Cortney O'Brien
Major Blow to NYC as $41 Billion Hedge Fund Moves to Florida
Ellie Bufkin
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular